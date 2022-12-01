Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle U defeats CSU Fullerton 69-62

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 12:52 am
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby’s 22 points helped Seattle U defeat CSU Fullerton 69-62 on Wednesday.

Grigsby shot 10 for 19, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (6-1). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the...

READ MORE

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby’s 22 points helped Seattle U defeat CSU Fullerton 69-62 on Wednesday.

Grigsby shot 10 for 19, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (6-1). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Max Jones finished with 16 points for the Titans (4-4). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 15 points for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Vincent Lee finished with nine points.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories