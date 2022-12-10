On Air: Federal News Network program
Sellers’ 20 lead Ball State over Evansville 88-69

The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers had 20 points in Ball State’s 88-69 win over Evansville on Saturday.

Sellers was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Cardinals (6-4). Payton Sparks scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Jarron Coleman shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Marvin Coleman led the Purple Aces (3-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Kenny Strawbridge added 15 points and eight rebounds for Evansville. Antoine Smith Jr. also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Ball State led Evansville 42-28 at the half, with Sparks (nine points) the high scorer before the break. Ball State outscored Evansville in the second half by five points, with Sellers scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

