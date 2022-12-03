Sessoms’ 35 lead Coppin State over Loyola (MD) 74-71

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Sessoms’ jumper with a second left gave Coppin State a 74-71 win over Loyola (Md) on Saturday night. Sessoms put the Eagles in front, 71-69 with two free throws with 40 seconds left, but the Greyhounds tied the game on Alonso Faure’s layup with 24 seconds left. Coppin State ran the clock and Sessoms scored the game winner with one second left. Loyola fouled on the in-bounds play and Justin Steers... READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Sessoms’ jumper with a second left gave Coppin State a 74-71 win over Loyola (Md) on Saturday night.

Sessoms put the Eagles in front, 71-69 with two free throws with 40 seconds left, but the Greyhounds tied the game on Alonso Faure’s layup with 24 seconds left. Coppin State ran the clock and Sessoms scored the game winner with one second left. Loyola fouled on the in-bounds play and Justin Steers added a free throw to set the final margin.

Sessoms scored 35 points, shooting 15 for 22 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Eagles (4-6). Isaiah Gross scored nine points while shooting 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Nendah Tarke recorded eight points and finished 3 of 10 from the field.

Kenny Jones led the way for the Greyhounds (4-5) with 18 points and four steals. Deon Perry added 14 points for Loyola (MD). In addition, Jaylin Andrews had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

