Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sheppard’s 16 lead Belmont over Trevecca Nazarene 83-53

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 16 points in Belmont’s 83-53 win over Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday night.

Sheppard was 5-of-8 shooting for the Bruins (6-4). Cade Tyson scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three steals. Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 10 points.

Caleb Terry scored eight points for the Trojans as did Jaden Smallwood.

Belmont led Trevecca Nazarene 46-26 at the half, with Sheppard...

READ MORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 16 points in Belmont’s 83-53 win over Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday night.

Sheppard was 5-of-8 shooting for the Bruins (6-4). Cade Tyson scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three steals. Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 10 points.

Caleb Terry scored eight points for the Trojans as did Jaden Smallwood.

Belmont led Trevecca Nazarene 46-26 at the half, with Sheppard (12 points) their high scorer before the break.

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories