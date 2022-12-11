Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Skunberg leads North Dakota State over Waldorf College 99-54

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 8:42 pm
< a min read
      

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 19 points as North Dakota State beat Waldorf 99-54 on Sunday night.

Skunberg shot 7 for 11 from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bison (3-9). Lance Waddles scored 14 points. Sam Hastreiter hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Warriors were led by Khyle Washington with 10 points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News