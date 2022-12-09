Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022 9:48 pm
1 min read
      

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

U.S. media seated near him said Wahl was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in...

READ MORE

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

U.S. media seated near him said Wahl was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

Wahl wrote that he had been among 82 journalists honored by FIFA and the international sports press association AIPS for attending eight or more World Cups.

A 1996 graduate of Princeton, Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, known primarily for his coverage of soccer and college basketball.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|16 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
12|16 Dashboard in a Day - NetCom Learning
12|16 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories