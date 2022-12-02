On Air: Business of Government Hour
South Korea beats Portugal 2-1 at World Cup after late goal

STEVE DOUGLAS
December 2, 2022 11:55 am
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea hope at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to help his team beat Portugal 2-1 Friday.

South Korea was now waiting to see if that was enough to qualify in second place in Group H.

Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

