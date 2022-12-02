South Korea beats Portugal 2-1 at World Cup after late goal

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea hope at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to help his team beat Portugal 2-1 Friday.
South Korea was now waiting to see if that was enough to qualify in second place in Group H.
Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.
