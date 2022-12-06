Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Southern Utah defeats West Coast Baptist 120-49

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:57 pm
< a min read
      

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 23 points in Southern Utah’s 120-49 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Fallah added 17 rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbirds (6-4). Dee Barnes added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Tevian Jones recorded 15 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Job Sichting...

READ MORE

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 23 points in Southern Utah’s 120-49 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Fallah added 17 rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbirds (6-4). Dee Barnes added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Tevian Jones recorded 15 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Job Sichting led the (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Ethan Delaney added 14 points for West Coast Baptist. In addition, Nathaniel King had six points.

___

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories