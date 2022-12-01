Trending:
Spear’s 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:22 pm
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear’s 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night.

Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Raiders (5-3) were led in scoring by Tim Finke, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Trey Calvin added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
