College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NC STATE 9½ Pittsburgh at KENT STATE 8½ South Dakota State UMass 1½ at HARVARD at CHARLOTTE 6½ Appalachian State at SIENA 7½ Canisius at CLEMSON 3½ Wake Forest at IONA 11½ Niagara at GEORGIA TECH 11½ Northeastern at GONZAGA 1½ Baylor at LSU 18½ UT Arlington at MARYLAND 2½ Illinois Northern Illinois 2½ at IDAHO NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Washington 3 (221½) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 10½ (OFF) Orlando at ATLANTA 2 (230½) Denver at BROOKLYN 2½ (OFF) Toronto at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami at MILWAUKEE 7½ (228½) LA Lakers New Orleans 7 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at MEMPHIS 5 (OFF) Philadelphia at PHOENIX 12 (OFF) Houston at UTAH 4½ (OFF) Indiana at GOLDEN STATE 7 (OFF) Chicago College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 13½ 11½ (55½) Akron at UTSA 7½ 8½ (69½) North Texas at USC 1 2½ (67½) Utah Saturday at TCU 2½ 2½ (61½) Kansas State Toledo 4½ 3 (54½) at OHIO at TROY 8½ 8½ (48½) Coastal Carolina at BOISE STATE 5½ 3½ (54½) Fresno State at GEORGIA 16½ 17½ (51½) LSU at TULANE 3½ 3½ (56½) UCF Clemson 6½ 7½ (63½) at NORTH CAROLINA at MICHIGAN 14 16½ (51½) Purdue Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH) NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 6 3½ (43½) at NEW ENGLAND Sunday at BALTIMORE 7 8½ (39½) Denver Cleveland 5½ 7 (46½) at HOUSTON Green Bay 2½ 3 (44½) at CHICAGO Pittsburgh 1½ 1½ (42½) at ATLANTA at DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee Washington 1 2½ (40½) at NY GIANTS Seattle 3 7½ (40½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 3½ (46½) Miami Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) at CINCINNATI LA Chargers 3 1 (50½) at LAS VEGAS at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis Monday at TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -178 Ottawa +146 at N.Y ISLANDERS -154 Nashville +128 at WINNIPEG -235 Columbus +190

