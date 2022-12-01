College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
at NC STATE
9½
Pittsburgh
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Washington
|3
|(221½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at CLEVELAND
|10½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at ATLANTA
|2
|(230½)
|Denver
|at BROOKLYN
|2½
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at MILWAUKEE
|7½
|(228½)
|LA
|Lakers
|New Orleans
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at MEMPHIS
|5
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at PHOENIX
|12
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at UTAH
|4½
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|13½
|11½
|(55½)
|Akron
|at UTSA
|7½
|8½
|(69½)
|North
|Texas
|at USC
|1
|2½
|(67½)
|Utah
|Saturday
|at TCU
|2½
|2½
|(61½)
|Kansas
|State
|Toledo
|4½
|3
|(54½)
|at
|OHIO
|at TROY
|8½
|8½
|(48½)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at BOISE STATE
|5½
|3½
|(54½)
|Fresno
|State
|at GEORGIA
|16½
|17½
|(51½)
|LSU
|at TULANE
|3½
|3½
|(56½)
|UCF
|Clemson
|6½
|7½
|(63½)
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|at MICHIGAN
|14
|16½
|(51½)
|Purdue
|Friday, Dec. 16
|UAB
|7½
|10½
|(44½)
|Miami
|(OH)
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|6
|3½
|(43½)
|at
|NEW
|ENGLAND
|Sunday
|at BALTIMORE
|7
|8½
|(39½)
|Denver
|Cleveland
|5½
|7
|(46½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Green Bay
|2½
|3
|(44½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|Pittsburgh
|1½
|1½
|(42½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at DETROIT
|1
|1
|(51½)
|Jacksonville
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3
|(44½)
|NY
|Jets
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|4½
|(44½)
|Tennessee
|Washington
|1
|2½
|(40½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Seattle
|3
|7½
|(40½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4½
|3½
|(46½)
|Miami
|Kansas City
|3
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|LA Chargers
|3
|1
|(50½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10½
|(43½)
|Indianapolis
|Monday
|at TAMPA BAY
|6½
|3½
|(40½)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-178
|Ottawa
|+146
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-154
|Nashville
|+128
|at WINNIPEG
|-235
|Columbus
|+190
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
