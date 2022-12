College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BRYANT 9½ Brown at SIENA 8½ Canisius at NC STATE 8½ Pittsburgh at CHARLOTTE 6½ Appalachian State at IONA 11½ Niagara Towson 17½ at LIU at SOUTH FLORIDA 11½ Charleston Southern Boston University 3½ at MERRIMACK at EAST CAROLINA 2½ Campbell at JAMES MADISON 14½ Eastern Kentucky UMass 1½ at HARVARD at KENT STATE 6½ South Dakota State at LOUISIANA TECH 8½ Southern at LIBERTY 15½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at CLEMSON 2½ Wake Forest at MERCER 4½ Kennesaw State at GEORGIA TECH 11½ Northeastern at AUBURN 12½ Colgate at LSU 18½ UT Arlington at GONZAGA 1½ Baylor Northern Illinois 2½ at IDAHO at MARYLAND 1½ Illinois NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Washington 3 (221½) at CHARLOTTE at BOSTON 8 (224½) Miami at CLEVELAND 10 (215) Orlando Denver 1½ (231½) at ATLANTA at MILWAUKEE 8½ (228½) LA Lakers at BROOKLYN 2½ (223½) Toronto New Orleans 7 (232) at SAN ANTONIO at MEMPHIS 5½ (219) Philadelphia at UTAH 5 (239½) Indiana at PHOENIX 11½ (229½) Houston at GOLDEN STATE 7 (234½) Chicago College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 13½ 11½ (55½) Akron at UTSA 7½ 8½ (69½) North Texas at USC 1 2½ (67½) Utah Saturday at TCU 2½ 2½ (61½) Kansas State Toledo 4½ 3 (54½) at OHIO at TROY 8½ 8½ (48½) Coastal Carolina at BOISE STATE 5½ 3½ (54½) Fresno State at GEORGIA 16½ 17½ (51½) LSU at TULANE 3½ 3½ (56½) UCF Clemson 6½ 7½ (63½) at NORTH CAROLINA at MICHIGAN 14 16½ (51½) Purdue Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH) NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee at DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville Washington 1 2½ (40½) at NY GIANTS Pittsburgh 1½ 1½ (42½) at ATLANTA at BALTIMORE 7 8½ (39½) Denver Green Bay 2½ 3 (44½) at CHICAGO at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets Cleveland 5½ 7 (46½) at HOUSTON Seattle 3 7½ (40½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 3½ (46½) Miami LA Chargers 3 1 (50½) at LAS VEGAS Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) at CINCINNATI at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis Monday at TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -178 Ottawa +146 at N.Y ISLANDERS -154 Nashville +128 at WINNIPEG -235 Columbus +190

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.