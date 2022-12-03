FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Denver at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Phoenix at SACRAMENTO 1½ (236½) Chicago Memphis 6 (230½) at DETROIT at WASHINGTON 2½ (233½) LA Lakers at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Cleveland Boston 3 (234) at BROOKLYN at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Indiana College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 6½ 7½ (63½) at NORTH CAROLINA at MICHIGAN 14 15½ (52½) Purdue Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH) NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Green Bay 2½ 3½ (44½) at CHICAGO at BALTIMORE 7 9½ (39½) Denver Washington 1 1½ (40½) at NY GIANTS at DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets Pittsburgh 1½ 1 (42½) at ATLANTA Cleveland 5½ 7½ (46½) at HOUSTON Seattle 3 7 (40½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 3½ (45½) Miami Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) at CINCINNATI at LAS VEGAS 3 2½ (49½) LA Chargers at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis Monday at TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at DALLAS -146 Minnesota +122 at WINNIPEG -250 Anaheim +202 Detroit -128 at COLUMBUS +106 at BUFFALO -152 San Jose +126 at N.Y ISLANDERS -260 Chicago +210

