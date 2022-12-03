FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at SACRAMENTO
|1½
|(236½)
|Chicago
|Memphis
|6
|(230½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at WASHINGTON
|2½
|(233½)
|LA
|Lakers
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|Boston
|3
|(234)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Clemson
|6½
|7½
|(63½)
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|at MICHIGAN
|14
|15½
|(52½)
|Purdue
|Friday, Dec. 16
|UAB
|7½
|10½
|(44½)
|Miami
|(OH)
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Green Bay
|2½
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at BALTIMORE
|7
|9½
|(39½)
|Denver
|Washington
|1
|1½
|(40½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DETROIT
|1
|1
|(51½)
|Jacksonville
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|4½
|(44½)
|Tennessee
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3
|(44½)
|NY
|Jets
|Pittsburgh
|1½
|1
|(42½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Cleveland
|5½
|7½
|(46½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Seattle
|3
|7
|(40½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4½
|3½
|(45½)
|Miami
|Kansas City
|3
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at LAS VEGAS
|3
|2½
|(49½)
|LA
|Chargers
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10½
|(43½)
|Indianapolis
|Monday
|at TAMPA BAY
|6½
|3½
|(40½)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at DALLAS
|-146
|Minnesota
|+122
|at WINNIPEG
|-250
|Anaheim
|+202
|Detroit
|-128
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+106
|at BUFFALO
|-152
|San
|Jose
|+126
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-260
|Chicago
|+210
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
