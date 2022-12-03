On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:27 pm
< a min read
      

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

...

READ MORE

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Denver
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at SACRAMENTO (236½) Chicago
Memphis 6 (230½) at DETROIT
at WASHINGTON (233½) LA Lakers
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Cleveland
Boston 3 (234) at BROOKLYN
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Indiana
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Clemson (63½) at NORTH CAROLINA
at MICHIGAN 14 15½ (52½) Purdue
Friday, Dec. 16
UAB 10½ (44½) Miami (OH)
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Green Bay (44½) at CHICAGO
at BALTIMORE 7 (39½) Denver
Washington 1 (40½) at NY GIANTS
at DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA (44½) Tennessee
at MINNESOTA 3 (44½) NY Jets
Pittsburgh 1 (42½) at ATLANTA
Cleveland (46½) at HOUSTON
Seattle 3 7 (40½) at LA RAMS
at SAN FRANCISCO (45½) Miami
Kansas City 3 (52½) at CINCINNATI
at LAS VEGAS 3 (49½) LA Chargers
at DALLAS 10½ (43½) Indianapolis
Monday
at TAMPA BAY (40½) New Orleans
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at DALLAS -146 Minnesota +122
at WINNIPEG -250 Anaheim +202
Detroit -128 at COLUMBUS +106
at BUFFALO -152 San Jose +126
at N.Y ISLANDERS -260 Chicago +210

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News