The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 7:01 pm
College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY IUPUI
at UMASS 15½ Albany (NY)
UMass-Lowell 13½ at LIU
Kennesaw State at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
at GONZAGA 15½ Kent State
at SAN DIEGO STATE 15½ Troy
at PORTLAND 15½ North Dakota State
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 9 (225½) at ORLANDO
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
Boston 1 (227) at TORONTO
Philadelphia 7 (220) at HOUSTON
at MEMPHIS 2 (OFF) Miami
at DALLAS (221½) Phoenix
at GOLDEN STATE 9 (241½) Indiana
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army 3 (33½) at NAVY
Friday, Dec. 16
UAB 11½ (43½) Miami (OH)
Saturday, Dec. 24
San Diego State (48½) Middle Tennessee
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS 10½ (44½) Indianapolis
Monday
at TAMPA BAY (40½) New Orleans
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -184 Vegas +152
Colorado -225 at PHILADELPHIA +184
at N.Y RANGERS -166 St. Louis +138
at EDMONTON -160 Washington +132
at CALGARY -330 Arizona +260
at VANCOUVER -188 Montreal +155

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

