College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 6½ IUPUI at UMASS 15½ Albany (NY) UMass-Lowell 13½ at LIU Kennesaw State 3½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN at GONZAGA 15½ Kent State at SAN DIEGO STATE 15½ Troy at PORTLAND 15½ North Dakota State NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 9 (225½) at ORLANDO at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City Boston 1 (227) at TORONTO Philadelphia 7 (220) at HOUSTON at MEMPHIS 2 (OFF) Miami at DALLAS 3½ (221½) Phoenix at GOLDEN STATE 9 (241½) Indiana College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 3 1½ (33½) at NAVY Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 11½ (43½) Miami (OH) Saturday, Dec. 24 San Diego State 3½ 1½ (48½) Middle Tennessee NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (44½) Indianapolis Monday at TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -184 Vegas +152 Colorado -225 at PHILADELPHIA +184 at N.Y RANGERS -166 St. Louis +138 at EDMONTON -160 Washington +132 at CALGARY -330 Arizona +260 at VANCOUVER -188 Montreal +155

