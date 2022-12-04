College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY
6½
IUPUI
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|9
|(225½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Boston
|1
|(227)
|at
|TORONTO
|Philadelphia
|7
|(220)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MEMPHIS
|2
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at DALLAS
|3½
|(221½)
|Phoenix
|at GOLDEN STATE
|9
|(241½)
|Indiana
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|3
|1½
|(33½)
|at
|NAVY
|Friday, Dec. 16
|UAB
|7½
|11½
|(43½)
|Miami
|(OH)
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|San Diego State
|3½
|1½
|(48½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10½
|(44½)
|Indianapolis
|Monday
|at TAMPA BAY
|6½
|3½
|(40½)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-184
|Vegas
|+152
|Colorado
|-225
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+184
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-166
|St.
|Louis
|+138
|at EDMONTON
|-160
|Washington
|+132
|at CALGARY
|-330
|Arizona
|+260
|at VANCOUVER
|-188
|Montreal
|+155
