College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at AIR FORCE 3½ South Dakota at SYRACUSE 16½ Oakland at BUTLER 6½ Yale at CHATTANOOGA 9½ Milwaukee at UNC WILMINGTON 3½ East Carolina at TEMPLE 10½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at TEXAS 3½ Illinois at WOFFORD 6 Coastal Carolina at BAYLOR 18 Tarleton State at KANSAS STATE 13½ Abilene Christian at OKLAHOMA 20½ UMKC at VIRGINIA 12 James Madison at LOYOLA CHICAGO 19½ Green Bay at MEMPHIS 26½ Little Rock Bradley 5 at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Toledo 2½ at NORTHERN IOWA at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Sam Houston South Dakota State 2½ at MONTANA at WISCONSIN 1½ Maryland at IDAHO 1½ North Dakota Duke 3½ at IOWA at SAN JOSE STATE 9 CSU Bakersfield at PACIFIC (CA) 5 Northern Arizona at PEPPERDINE PK Nevada NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Detroit at CLEVELAND 4½ (OFF) LA Lakers at DENVER 4½ (OFF) Dallas College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NAVY 3 1½ (33½) Army Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 10½ (43½) Miami (OH) Saturday, Dec. 17 Louisville 1½ 2½ (44½) Cincinnati Monday, Dec. 19 Marshall 9½ 9½ (40½) UConn Tuesday, Dec. 20 San Jose State 3½ 3½ (53½) Eastern Michigan Wednesday, Dec. 21 South Alabama 2½ 4½ (60½) Western Kentucky Thursday, Dec. 22 Baylor 5½ 6½ (46½) Air Force Friday, Dec. 23 Houston 2½ 4½ (60½) Louisiana Saturday, Dec. 24 San Diego State 3½ 3½ (47½) Middle Tennessee Monday, Dec. 26 New Mexico State 1½ 1½ (49½) Bowling Green Tuesday, Dec. 27 Georgia Southern 4½ 4½ (64½) Buffalo Wednesday, Dec. 28 UCF 2½ 2½ (60½) Duke Thursday, Dec. 29 Minnesota 6½ 7 (42½) Syracuse Friday, Dec. 30 Maryland 2½ 2½ (45½) NC State Saturday, Dec. 31 Kentucky 1½ 2½ (31½) Iowa Alabama 4½ 5½ (56½) Kansas State Monday, Jan. 2 Mississippi State 1½ 1½ (44½) Illinois NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Las Vegas 5½ 5½ (44½) at LA RAMS Sunday Philadelphia 5½ 6½ (45½) at NY GIANTS at BUFFALO 9½ 9½ (44½) NY Jets at DETROIT 3 1½ (53½) Minnesota at PITTSBURGH 4½ 3 (36½) Baltimore at CINCINNATI 3½ 6 (47½) Cleveland at TENNESSEE 3½ 3½ (42½) Jacksonville at DALLAS 14½ 17 (44½) Houston Kansas City 7½ 8½ (43½) at DENVER at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (37½) Tampa Bay at SEATTLE 7 3½ (43½) Carolina Miami 1½ 2½ (51½) at LA CHARGERS Monday New England 1½ 1½ (44½) at ARIZONA NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at OTTAWA -113 Los Angeles -106 at PITTSBURGH -275 Columbus +220 at TAMPA BAY -230 Detroit +188 at NEW JERSEY -360 Chicago +280 at N.Y ISLANDERS -160 St. Louis +132 Florida -120 at WINNIPEG +100 Toronto OFF at DALLAS OFF Carolina -260 at ANAHEIM +205 at SEATTLE -225 Montreal +180

