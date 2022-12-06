Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Francis (BKN) secures 68-50 win over Hartford

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Moreno had 18 points in St. Francis (BKN)’s 68-50 win against Hartford on Tuesday night.

Moreno added three steals for the Terriers (4-4). Rob Higgins scored 13 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and added three steals. Zion Bethea shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Michael Dunne led the Hawks (4-8) in scoring, finishing...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Moreno had 18 points in St. Francis (BKN)’s 68-50 win against Hartford on Tuesday night.

Moreno added three steals for the Terriers (4-4). Rob Higgins scored 13 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and added three steals. Zion Bethea shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Michael Dunne led the Hawks (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Hartford also got nine points from Kurtis Henderson. In addition, Jared Kimbrough had eight points.

___

        Insight by Risk Recon, a Mastercard Company: Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore. Get a primer on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste. Download today!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories