Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 1:55 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return.

He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett was sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith on Pittsburgh’s first drive and sat on the ground for several seconds before heading to the sideline. Pickett was evaluated in the blue medical tent for several minutes before returning for Pittsburgh’s next series, with the team saying Pickett has been cleared.

Pickett played one series before exiting again, this time for the rest of the game, with the team saying he was in the concussion protocol.

This is the second time this season Pickett has been placed in the protocol. He missed the second half of a victory over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16.

