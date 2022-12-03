On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stephens scores 26, Chattanooga beats Gardner-Webb 82-71

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 2:52 pm
< a min read
      

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-71 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Stephens added nine rebounds and five blocks for the Mocs (5-3). Dalvin White scored 12 points and added five assists and Jamaal Walker had 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 14 points and five steals. Anthony Selden had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Gardner-Webb also...

READ MORE

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-71 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Stephens added nine rebounds and five blocks for the Mocs (5-3). Dalvin White scored 12 points and added five assists and Jamaal Walker had 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 14 points and five steals. Anthony Selden had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from DQ Nicholas.

It was Gardner-Webb’s first home game this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories