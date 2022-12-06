Trending:
Stephens scores 31 as Chattanooga defeats Milwaukee 88-76

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens put up 31 points as Chattanooga beat Milwaukee 88-76 on Tuesday night.

Stephens also added 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Mocs (6-3). Demetrius Davis was 6 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Khristion Courseault recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Kentrell Pullian led the Panthers (7-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Markeith Browning II added 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Milwaukee. In addition, Zach Howell had 12 points. The loss snapped the Panthers’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

