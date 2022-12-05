Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after home break-in

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England forward Raheem Sterling has left his team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to the U.K. after a break-in at his home. The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 Sunday and it was not known if he would be back for his nation’s quarterfinal match with France on Saturday. “We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or... READ MORE

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England forward Raheem Sterling has left his team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to the U.K. after a break-in at his home.

The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 Sunday and it was not known if he would be back for his nation’s quarterfinal match with France on Saturday.

“We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family,” coach Gareth Southgate said. “That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.”

England announced an hour and a half before kick off against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium that Sterling would be unavailable because of a “family matter.”

Police in the English county of Surrey near London said in a statement that they were investigating “a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.” They did not identify the occupants of the house, but U.K. media reported that Sterling’s home was burgled.

The statement said police were contacted Saturday night “after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen.”

“No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” police said.

Sterling was not set to start against Senegal, with Phil Foden selected ahead of him.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” captain Harry Kane said. “It is a private matter with him, but it’s never easy to see one or your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that.”

Kane added: “From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

