Taylor has 19 in Marshall’s 83-69 victory over Ohio

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 8:12 pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 19 points as Marshall beat Ohio 83-69 on Saturday night.

Taylor was 8 of 23 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (7-1). Taevion Kinsey scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and five assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 8 of 16 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The...

Taylor was 8 of 23 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (7-1). Taevion Kinsey scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and five assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 8 of 16 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The Thundering Herd picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Bobcats (4-4) were led by Dwight Wilson, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Gabe Wiznitzer added 15 points for Ohio. In addition, AJ Brown had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

