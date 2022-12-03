On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Taylor puts up 21, SIU-Edwardsville downs Troy 78-72

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday.

Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their...

READ MORE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday.

Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.

The Trojans (6-3) were led in scoring by Aamer Muhammad, who finished with 13 points and four assists. Kieffer Punter added 11 points for Troy. Christyon Eugene also had 10 points.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News