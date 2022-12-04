Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Telfort’s 20 help Northeastern beat Georgia State 66-46

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 5:27 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points in Northeastern’s 66-46 win over Georgia State on Sunday.

Telfort also added six rebounds for the Huskies (2-6). Alexander Nwagha scored 15 points and added 14 rebounds.

Ja’Heim Hudson led the Panthers (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Georgia State also got 10 points from Brenden Tucker.

___

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|11 Fireside Chat with the Commander of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories