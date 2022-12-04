Telfort’s 20 help Northeastern beat Georgia State 66-46

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points in Northeastern’s 66-46 win over Georgia State on Sunday.

Telfort also added six rebounds for the Huskies (2-6). Alexander Nwagha scored 15 points and added 14 rebounds.

Ja’Heim Hudson led the Panthers (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Georgia State also got 10 points from Brenden Tucker.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

