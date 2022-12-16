On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Texas A&M-CC earns 104-69 victory against Schreiner

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 2:17 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 19 points and Texas A&M-CC beat Schreiner 104-69 on Friday.

Mushila was 6 of 9 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Islanders (6-5). Jordan Roberts scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Trey Tennyson was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish...

Mushila was 6 of 9 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Islanders (6-5). Jordan Roberts scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Trey Tennyson was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

Beau Cervantes finished with 13 points for the Mountaineers. AJ Aungst added nine points for Schreiner. Marcus Villarreal also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

