Sports News

Texas Rangers ink free-agent ace Jacob deGrom to 5-year deal

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 8:22 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a five-year contract Friday.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.

After making his first start last season in early August, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA. He helped the Mets reach the playoffs, then opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

