The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|12-0
|700
|1
|2. Stanford
|13-1
|672
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|13-0
|632
|3
|4. Indiana
|12-0
|620
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|10-1
|591
|5
|6. NC State
|11-1
|531
|7
|7. Virginia Tech
|11-1
|508
|8
|8. UConn
|9-2
|499
|9
|9. LSU
|12-0
|442
|10
|10. UCLA
|12-1
|433
|11
|11. Utah
|12-0
|398
|12
|12. Iowa
|10-3
|374
|13
|13. North Carolina
|9-2
|373
|6
|14. Michigan
|11-1
|342
|19
|15. Iowa St.
|8-2
|337
|14
|16. Maryland
|10-3
|304
|15
|17. Oregon
|10-2
|260
|16
|18. Arizona
|10-1
|238
|18
|19. Gonzaga
|12-2
|155
|22
|20. Oklahoma
|10-1
|139
|23
|21. Creighton
|8-3
|108
|21
|22. Kansas
|10-1
|94
|20
|23. Baylor
|9-3
|93
|24
|24. Arkansas
|13-2
|90
|17
|25. St. John’s
|12-0
|75
|25
Others receiving votes: Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Middle Tennessee 6, Columbia 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4.
