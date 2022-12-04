The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: Record

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 13-0 1574 1 2. Michigan (1) 13-0 1513 2 3. TCU 12-1 1430 3 4. Ohio St. 11-1 1398 5 5. Alabama 10-2 1285 6 6. Tennessee 10-2 1233 7 7. Utah 10-3 1110 12 8. Southern Cal 11-2 1068 4 9. Penn St. 10-2 1063 8 10. Clemson 11-2 1042 10 11. Kansas St. 10-3 1032 13 12. Washington 10-2 933 9 13. Florida St. 9-3 708 14 14. Tulane 11-2 681 18 15. Oregon 9-3 670 15 16. LSU 9-4 660 11 17. Oregon St. 9-3 644 16 18. UCLA 9-3 570 17 19. Notre Dame 8-4 394 19 20. South Carolina 8-4 382 20 21. Texas 8-4 305 21 22. UTSA 11-2 227 23 23. Troy 11-2 158 – 24. Mississippi St. 8-4 119 25 25. NC State 8-4 59 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Mississippi 27, Fresno St. 25, South Alabama 17, Purdue 17, Illinois 11, Boise St. 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1.

