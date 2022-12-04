The Top Twenty Five

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 11:25 am
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record
Pts
Prv

1. Georgia (62)
13-0
1574
1

2. Michigan (1)
13-0
1513
2

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 13-0 1574 1
2. Michigan (1) 13-0 1513 2
3. TCU 12-1 1430 3
4. Ohio St. 11-1 1398 5
5. Alabama 10-2 1285 6
6. Tennessee 10-2 1233 7
7. Utah 10-3 1110 12
8. Southern Cal 11-2 1068 4
9. Penn St. 10-2 1063 8
10. Clemson 11-2 1042 10
11. Kansas St. 10-3 1032 13
12. Washington 10-2 933 9
13. Florida St. 9-3 708 14
14. Tulane 11-2 681 18
15. Oregon 9-3 670 15
16. LSU 9-4 660 11
17. Oregon St. 9-3 644 16
18. UCLA 9-3 570 17
19. Notre Dame 8-4 394 19
20. South Carolina 8-4 382 20
21. Texas 8-4 305 21
22. UTSA 11-2 227 23
23. Troy 11-2 158
24. Mississippi St. 8-4 119 25
25. NC State 8-4 59

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Mississippi 27, Fresno St. 25, South Alabama 17, Purdue 17, Illinois 11, Boise St. 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1.

Top Stories