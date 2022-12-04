The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Georgia (62)
13-0
1574
1
2. Michigan (1)
13-0
1513
2
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|13-0
|1574
|1
|2. Michigan (1)
|13-0
|1513
|2
|3. TCU
|12-1
|1430
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|11-1
|1398
|5
|5. Alabama
|10-2
|1285
|6
|6. Tennessee
|10-2
|1233
|7
|7. Utah
|10-3
|1110
|12
|8. Southern Cal
|11-2
|1068
|4
|9. Penn St.
|10-2
|1063
|8
|10. Clemson
|11-2
|1042
|10
|11. Kansas St.
|10-3
|1032
|13
|12. Washington
|10-2
|933
|9
|13. Florida St.
|9-3
|708
|14
|14. Tulane
|11-2
|681
|18
|15. Oregon
|9-3
|670
|15
|16. LSU
|9-4
|660
|11
|17. Oregon St.
|9-3
|644
|16
|18. UCLA
|9-3
|570
|17
|19. Notre Dame
|8-4
|394
|19
|20. South Carolina
|8-4
|382
|20
|21. Texas
|8-4
|305
|21
|22. UTSA
|11-2
|227
|23
|23. Troy
|11-2
|158
|–
|24. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|119
|25
|25. NC State
|8-4
|59
|–
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Mississippi 27, Fresno St. 25, South Alabama 17, Purdue 17, Illinois 11, Boise St. 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.