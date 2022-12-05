The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
December 5, 2022 11:59 am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Houston (37) 8-0 1502 1
2. Texas (14) 6-0 1473 2
3. Virginia (3) 7-0 1416 3
4. Purdue (8) 8-0 1411 5
5. UConn 9-0 1295 8
6. Kansas 8-1 1131 9
7. Tennessee 7-1 1046 13
8. Alabama 7-1 1029 11
9. Arkansas 7-1 1021 11
10. Arizona 7-1 1013 4
11. Auburn 8-0 853 15
12. Baylor 6-2 841 6
13. Maryland 8-0 811 22
14. Indiana 7-1 759 10
15. Duke 8-2 745 17
16. Kentucky 6-2 596 19
17. Illinois 6-2 554 16
18. Gonzaga 5-3 517 14
19. UCLA 7-2 479 21
20. Iowa St. 7-1 376 23
21. Creighton 6-3 346 7
22. San Diego St. 6-2 265 24
23. Mississippi St. 8-0 187
24. TCU 6-1 113
25. Ohio St. 6-2 81 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.

