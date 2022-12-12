The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Purdue (27)
|10-0
|1508
|4
|2. Virginia (19)
|8-0
|1476
|3
|3. UConn (15)
|11-0
|1466
|5
|4. Alabama
|8-1
|1326
|8
|5. Houston
|9-1
|1224
|1
|6. Tennessee (1)
|9-1
|1189
|7
|7. Texas
|7-1
|1173
|2
|8. Kansas
|9-1
|1165
|6
|9. Arizona
|8-1
|1096
|10
|10. Arkansas
|9-1
|1029
|9
|11. Baylor
|7-2
|881
|12
|12. Duke
|10-2
|840
|15
|13. Kentucky
|7-2
|688
|16
|14. Indiana
|8-2
|622
|14
|15. Gonzaga
|7-3
|621
|18
|16. UCLA
|8-2
|606
|19
|17. Mississippi St.
|9-0
|497
|23
|18. Illinois
|7-3
|487
|17
|19. Auburn
|8-1
|453
|11
|20. Maryland
|8-2
|414
|13
|21. TCU
|8-1
|270
|24
|22. Wisconsin
|8-2
|255
|–
|23. Ohio St.
|7-2
|209
|25
|24. Virginia Tech
|10-1
|109
|–
|25. Miami
|10-1
|100
|–
Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Arizona St 39, Marquette 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, MVSU 4, Kansas St 2.
