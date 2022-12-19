The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (40) 11-0 1502 1 2. UConn (21) 12-0 1482 3 3. Houston 11-1 1374 5 4. Kansas 10-1 1290 8 5. Arizona 10-1 1269 9 6. Virginia 8-1 1195 2 7. Texas 9-1 1064 7 8. Tennessee 9-2 1024 6 9. Alabama 9-2 1021 4 10. Arkansas 10-1 1004 10 11. Gonzaga 9-3 895 15 12. Baylor 8-2 873 11 13. UCLA 10-2 871 16 14. Duke 10-2 819 12 15. Mississippi St. 11-0 623 17 16. Illinois 8-3 528 18 17. Wisconsin 9-2 432 22 18. Indiana 8-3 408 14 19. Kentucky 7-3 370 13 20. TCU 9-1 358 21 21. Virginia Tech 11-1 297 24 22. Miami 11-1 208 25 23. Auburn 9-2 118 19 24. Marquette 9-3 116 – 25. Arizona St 11-1 98 –

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1.

