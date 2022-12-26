The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. Purdue (40) 12-0 1478 1
2. UConn (20) 13-0 1459 2
3. Houston 12-1 1351 3
4. Kansas 11-1 1299 4
5. Arizona 12-1 1274 5
6. Texas 10-1 1144 7
7. Tennessee 10-2 1068 8
8. Alabama 10-2 1067 9
9. Arkansas 11-1 1017 10
10. Gonzaga 10-3 940 11
11. UCLA 11-2 906 13
12. Baylor 9-2 888 12
13. Virginia 8-2 861 6
14. Miami 12-1 658 22
15. Wisconsin 9-2 570 17
16. Indiana 10-3 513 18
17. Duke 10-3 500 14
18. TCU 10-1 480 20
19. Kentucky 8-3 439 19
20. Auburn 10-2 237 23
21. Mississippi St. 11-1 215 15
22. New Mexico 12-0 147
22. Xavier 10-3 147
24. West Virginia 10-2 126
25. North Carolina 9-4 112

Others receiving votes: Coll of Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio St. 59, Missouri 57, Virginia Tech 57, San Diego St. 39, Iowa St. 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan St. 7, Providence 6, Kansas St 5, Southern Cal 4, San Francisco 1.

