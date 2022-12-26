The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (40) 12-0 1478 1 2. UConn (20) 13-0 1459 2 3. Houston 12-1 1351 3 4. Kansas 11-1 1299 4 5. Arizona 12-1 1274 5 6. Texas 10-1 1144 7 7. Tennessee 10-2 1068 8 8. Alabama 10-2 1067 9 9. Arkansas 11-1 1017 10 10. Gonzaga 10-3 940 11 11. UCLA 11-2 906 13 12. Baylor 9-2 888 12 13. Virginia 8-2 861 6 14. Miami 12-1 658 22 15. Wisconsin 9-2 570 17 16. Indiana 10-3 513 18 17. Duke 10-3 500 14 18. TCU 10-1 480 20 19. Kentucky 8-3 439 19 20. Auburn 10-2 237 23 21. Mississippi St. 11-1 215 15 22. New Mexico 12-0 147 – 22. Xavier 10-3 147 – 24. West Virginia 10-2 126 – 25. North Carolina 9-4 112 –

Others receiving votes: Coll of Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio St. 59, Missouri 57, Virginia Tech 57, San Diego St. 39, Iowa St. 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan St. 7, Providence 6, Kansas St 5, Southern Cal 4, San Francisco 1.

