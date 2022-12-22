On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Three-time Olympic champion Lyu tests positive for doping

The Associated Press
December 22, 2022 2:13 pm
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said Thursday.

The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on Oct. 30 while he was training.

The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.

Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year...

Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.

He was the oldest-ever weightlifting gold medalist when he won the men’s 81-kilogram category in Tokyo.

