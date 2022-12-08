Trending:
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 8, 2022 10:38 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Edgewood 61, Perryville 55

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 48, Salisbury Christian School 18

Liberty 59, John Carroll 52

Linganore 57, Walkersville 31

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 75, Bishop McNamara 71

North Harford 43, Fallston 23

Parkside 55, Easton 46

Potomac 51, Baltimore Northwestern 17

Queen Annes County 21, James M. Bennett 15

Rising Sun 46, Tome 31

Snow Hill 43, Cambridge/SD 33

Stephen Decatur 58, North Caroline 30

Williamsport 46, North Hagerstown 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

