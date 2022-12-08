Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 65, McCook, Neb. 60
Emporia 63, Wichita Trinity 32
Fort Scott 48, Perry-Lecompton 11
Frankfort 52, Wabaunsee 29
Heritage Christian 34, Iola 26
Hesston 47, Garden Plain 35
Hodgeman County 51, Ness City 36
Independence 39, Mulvane 34
Labette County 72, Wichita Collegiate 17
Lakin 37, Norton 34
Lyons 46, Inman 40
Macksville 48, Kinsley 13
Nickerson 48, Rose Hill 29
Scott City 60, Coronado, Colo. 38
Sedgwick 54, Wichita Classical 26
South Gray 58, Meade 26
Southwestern Hts. 37, Sublette 33
Topeka Hayden 60, Spring Hill 54
Uniontown 40, Erie 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.
