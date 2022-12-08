Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 85, Bohemia Manor 45
Crofton 55, St. Peter and Paul 49
Easton 62, Parkside 58
Fairfax Christian, Va. 60, Rock Creek Christian Academy 59
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 51, Salisbury Christian School 48
Hampshire, W.Va. 70, Mountain Ridge 29
Hereford 45, Lansdowne 39
Joppatowne 54, North Harford 39
Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, Bishop Walsh 41
Overlea 79, Loch Raven 70
Patterson Mill 51, Fallston 45
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, St. Andrew’s 46
Pikesville 63, Century 62
Queen Annes County 79, James M. Bennett 71
SHABACH! Christian 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 40
Sherwood 66, Urbana 62
Tri-State Christian 67, North East 34
Wicomico 70, Kent Island 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
