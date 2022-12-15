Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge/SD 39, Pocomoke 31
Col. Richardson 74, Saint Michaels 12
Easton 66, North Dorchester 20
Elkton 50, North East 33
Harford Tech 56, Aberdeen 33
Holton Arms 52, Madeira School, Va. 19
Kent Island 67, North Caroline 31
Parkside 62, James M. Bennett 18
Queen Annes County 42, Kent County 40
Rising Sun 71, Joppatowne 34
Westminster 39, South Carroll 32
Wicomico 53, Washington 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
