Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 67, Penn Charter 63
Academy Park def. St. Hubert’s, forfeit
Apollo-Ridge 59, Springdale 22
Argyle, Texas 44, Upper St. Clair 38
Berks Catholic 56, Reading 44
Bethel Park 72, Trinity 56
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Central Catholic 42
Bishop Shanahan 46, Downingtown West 21
Butler 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53
Cardinal O’Hara 41, Owen J Roberts 36
Cardinal O’Hara 55, Imhotep Charter 20
Cedar Crest 45, Palmyra 33
Central Columbia 51, Berwick 26
Central York 74, Spring Grove 34
Chartiers Valley 49, Montour 46
Chartiers-Houston High School 44, Carlynton 28
Clairton 54, Jeannette 20
Conestoga Christian 30, West Shore 25
Emmaus 49, East Stroudsburg South 43
Ephrata 32, Cocalico 19
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Fairview 18
Faith Christian Academy 47, Jenkintown 25
Fels 68, Kensington 41
Fort Leboeuf 55, Conneaut Area 51
Freedom Area 56, Shenango 48
Gateway 43, Westinghouse 23
Geibel Catholic 47, Leechburg 38
George School 50, Archbishop Ryan 30
Greater Latrobe 48, Penn Hills 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Yough 23
Greensburg Salem 53, Connellsville 28
Gwynedd Mercy 58, Shipley 34
Haverford 57, Garnet Valley 30
Hickory 54, Farrell 34
Indiana 70, Hempfield Area 52
Lincoln Park Charter 56, Clyde Eula, Texas 26
MAST Charter 51, Morrisville 24
Maplewood 53, Girard 13
McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19
McKeesport 66, Woodland Hills 44
Methacton 70, Pottsgrove 5
Mohawk 53, Sharpsville 41
Mount Pleasant 50, Frazier 25
Neshaminy 43, Bensalem 17
North Schuylkill 56, Shamokin 34
Norwin 53, Kennedy Catholic 29
Oakland Catholic 64, Mount Lebanon 35
Penn-Trafford 48, Kiski Area 36
Penncrest 51, Springfield 44
Peters Township 62, Fox Chapel 45
Philadelphia Central 57, New Foundations 44
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Seneca Valley 17
Port Allegany 33, Johnsonburg 31
Red Lion 49, Warwick 18
Seton-LaSalle 45, Burgettstown 37
Sharon 56, Saegertown 32
Souderton 51, Central Bucks West 29
South Allegheny 41, Southmoreland 25
Spring-Ford 48, Bullis, Md. 43
St. Andrew’s, R.I. 54, Germantown Academy 31
Upper Dublin 48, Hatboro-Horsham 27
Villa Maria 54, Notre Dame 47
West Greene 45, Monessen 42
Wilmington 50, Elwood City Riverside 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avonworth vs. Seneca Valley, ppd.
Bethlehem Freedom vs. Moon, ppd.
