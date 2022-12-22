On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 22, 2022 11:14 pm
1 min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 67, Penn Charter 63

Academy Park def. St. Hubert’s, forfeit

Apollo-Ridge 59, Springdale 22

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share...

READ MORE

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 67, Penn Charter 63

Academy Park def. St. Hubert’s, forfeit

Apollo-Ridge 59, Springdale 22

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.

Argyle, Texas 44, Upper St. Clair 38

Berks Catholic 56, Reading 44

Bethel Park 72, Trinity 56

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Central Catholic 42

Bishop Shanahan 46, Downingtown West 21

Butler 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53

Cardinal O’Hara 41, Owen J Roberts 36

Cardinal O’Hara 55, Imhotep Charter 20

        Read more: Sports News

Cedar Crest 45, Palmyra 33

Central Columbia 51, Berwick 26

Central York 74, Spring Grove 34

Chartiers Valley 49, Montour 46

Chartiers-Houston High School 44, Carlynton 28

Clairton 54, Jeannette 20

Conestoga Christian 30, West Shore 25

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Emmaus 49, East Stroudsburg South 43

Ephrata 32, Cocalico 19

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Fairview 18

Faith Christian Academy 47, Jenkintown 25

Fels 68, Kensington 41

Fort Leboeuf 55, Conneaut Area 51

Freedom Area 56, Shenango 48

Gateway 43, Westinghouse 23

Geibel Catholic 47, Leechburg 38

George School 50, Archbishop Ryan 30

Greater Latrobe 48, Penn Hills 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Yough 23

Greensburg Salem 53, Connellsville 28

Gwynedd Mercy 58, Shipley 34

Haverford 57, Garnet Valley 30

Hickory 54, Farrell 34

Indiana 70, Hempfield Area 52

Lincoln Park Charter 56, Clyde Eula, Texas 26

MAST Charter 51, Morrisville 24

Maplewood 53, Girard 13

McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19

McKeesport 66, Woodland Hills 44

Methacton 70, Pottsgrove 5

Mohawk 53, Sharpsville 41

Mount Pleasant 50, Frazier 25

Neshaminy 43, Bensalem 17

North Schuylkill 56, Shamokin 34

Norwin 53, Kennedy Catholic 29

Oakland Catholic 64, Mount Lebanon 35

Penn-Trafford 48, Kiski Area 36

Penncrest 51, Springfield 44

Peters Township 62, Fox Chapel 45

Philadelphia Central 57, New Foundations 44

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Seneca Valley 17

Port Allegany 33, Johnsonburg 31

Red Lion 49, Warwick 18

Seton-LaSalle 45, Burgettstown 37

Sharon 56, Saegertown 32

Souderton 51, Central Bucks West 29

South Allegheny 41, Southmoreland 25

Spring-Ford 48, Bullis, Md. 43

St. Andrew’s, R.I. 54, Germantown Academy 31

Upper Dublin 48, Hatboro-Horsham 27

Villa Maria 54, Notre Dame 47

West Greene 45, Monessen 42

Wilmington 50, Elwood City Riverside 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avonworth vs. Seneca Valley, ppd.

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Moon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|29 Zoom Trainings - December
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories