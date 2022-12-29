Trending:
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 29, 2022 9:21 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catonsville 51, Bryn Mawr 30

Concordia Prep 51, Broadneck 36

Forest Park 42, Winston Churchill 40

Howard 61, St. Charles 39

Maryvale 47, Milford Mill 27

Mercy 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 39

Park School 50, Aberdeen 18

Pasadena Chesapeake 46, Central 22

Snow Hill 51, Nandua, Va. 40

South Fayette, Pa. 74, Mt. Carmel 61

Washington 54, Arcadia, Va. 36

Wise 38, Mt. De Sales Academy 33

Jingle Ball Tournament=

Langley, Va. 51, Urbana 32

Tournament Game=

Clear Spring 62, MD School for the Deaf 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

