Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catonsville 51, Bryn Mawr 30
Concordia Prep 51, Broadneck 36
Forest Park 42, Winston Churchill 40
Howard 61, St. Charles 39
Maryvale 47, Milford Mill 27
Mercy 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 39
Park School 50, Aberdeen 18
Pasadena Chesapeake 46, Central 22
Snow Hill 51, Nandua, Va. 40
South Fayette, Pa. 74, Mt. Carmel 61
Washington 54, Arcadia, Va. 36
Wise 38, Mt. De Sales Academy 33
Jingle Ball Tournament=
Langley, Va. 51, Urbana 32
Tournament Game=
Clear Spring 62, MD School for the Deaf 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
