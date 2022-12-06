Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 48, Sherwood 35
Damascus 51, Albert Einstein 40
Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Gunston Day 27
Early College, Del. 60, Salisbury 49
Laurel, Del. 50, Holly Grove 25
Richard Montgomery 71, Rockville 23
Walt Whitman 47, Northwood 12
Walter Johnson 63, Watkins Mill 11
Wootton 49, Northwest – Mtg 13
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.