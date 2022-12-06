Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 10:05 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 48, Sherwood 35

Damascus 51, Albert Einstein 40

Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Gunston Day 27

Early College, Del. 60, Salisbury 49

Laurel, Del. 50, Holly Grove 25

Richard Montgomery 71, Rockville 23

Walt Whitman 47, Northwood 12

Walter Johnson 63, Watkins Mill 11

Wootton 49, Northwest – Mtg 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

