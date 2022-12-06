Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beth Tfiloh 78, Arlington Baptist 36

Cambridge/SD 62, Col. Richardson 58

Catoctin 60, Francis Scott Key 48

Century 64, Tuscarora 47

Covenant Life 61, MD School for the Deaf 45

Frankfort, W.Va. 61, Mountain Ridge 41

Frederick Baptist 45, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 40

Good Counsel 87, Blake 47

James M. Bennett 81, Stephen Decatur 73

Kent Island 52, Easton 38

Mergenthaler 56, Patterson 48

North Hagerstown 62, Smithsburg 57

Northern Garrett 68, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 53

Overlea 64, Joppatowne 20

Potomac 66, Landon 65

Richard Montgomery 63, Rockville 43

South Hagerstown 66, Boonsboro 44

St. John’s Catholic Prep 61, Clarksburg 57

Walter Johnson 71, Watkins Mill 35

Winston Churchill 64, Gaithersburg 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories