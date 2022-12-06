Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 58, East St. Louis 57
Arcola 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 27
Argo 53, Thornton Fractional South 48
Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Oswego 27
Aurora Central Catholic 45, Rosary 30
Barrington 57, Elk Grove 22
Bartlett 76, Bensenville (Fenton) 55
Batavia 62, Lake Park 46
Beecher 48, Manteno 45
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 54, Decatur St. Teresa 46
Benton 64, West Frankfort 24
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 50, Addison Trail 40
Bismarck-Henning 53, Covington, La. 48
Bolingbrook 68, Stagg 31
Chicago (Austin) 47, Chicago (Intrinsic) 20
Chicago (Butler) 89, Chicago (Comer) 2
Chicago (Ogden International) def. Wells, forfeit
Chicago North Grand 47, Steinmetz 13
Chicago Resurrection 57, Providence 46
Christian Heritage 64, Kankakee Trinity Academy 9
Clemente 43, Prosser 34
Collinsville 52, Belleville West 39
De La Salle 48, St. Laurence 32
Dixon 44, Marengo 21
Dunlap 66, Bartonville (Limestone) 41
Eisenhower 47, Normal University 44
Fairbury Prairie Central 43, Reed-Custer 28
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 49, Earlville 45
Freeport (Aquin) 41, Pearl City 36
Fremd 67, Wheeling 26
Galena 56, Southwestern, Wis. 26
Galesburg Christian High School 43, Morning Star, Iowa 26
Galva 40, Bureau Valley 29
Glenbard East 45, Streamwood 31
Glenbard South 49, West Chicago 34
Glenbrook North 54, New Trier 40
Grayslake Central 60, Grant 27
Greenville 58, Carlyle 50
Hampshire 48, Dundee-Crown 25
Highland Park 64, Niles North 36
Hillcrest 54, Blue Island Eisenhower 18
Holy Trinity 43, CICS-Northtown 31
Hononegah 37, Rockford Boylan 31
Hope Academy def. Josephinum, forfeit
Huntley 59, Cary-Grove 46
Lake Forest 57, Waukegan 38
Lake Zurich 37, Stevenson 34
Latin 63, Willows 54
Lena-Winslow 60, Durand 3
Lincoln Way West 47, Lockport 40
Lyons 67, OPRF 26
Machesney Park Harlem 56, Freeport 14
Maine South 62, Glenbrook South 45
Mather 26, Chicago (Marine) 13
Metro-East Lutheran 41, Marissa/Coulterville 23
Morgan Park Academy 40, North Shore Country Day 39
Mother McAuley 57, Fenwick 33
Mount Vernon 74, Centralia 37
Mt. Pulaski 57, Riverton 17
Neoga 54, Tri-County 36
Northside Prep 46, Amundsen 38
O’Fallon 50, Edwardsville 36
Oregon 51, West Carroll 20
Parkview Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 27
Peoria (H.S.) 48, Richwoods 37
Plainfield Central 62, Plainfield South 46
Plainfield East 70, Joliet West 55
Prairie Ridge 50, Crystal Lake South 43, OT
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Pleasant Plains 43
Rock Falls 38, Sterling 23
Rockford Auburn 69, Belvidere 51
Rockford Jefferson 47, Belvidere North 30
Sandburg 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21
Springfield 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51
Unity Christian 40, Quad Cities 28
Vernon Hills 48, Maine West 30
Warren 38, Dakota 24
Wheaton Academy 47, Westmont 44
Yorkville 63, Oswego East 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. New Athens, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
