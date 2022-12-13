Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 56, Northern Garrett 48
Blake 61, Northwest – Mtg 47
Century 51, Owings Mills 30
Linganore 79, North Hagerstown 68
Long Reach 62, Milford Mill 54
MD School for the Deaf 69, Mt. Airy Christian 56
North Dorchester 73, Kent Island 66
Spring Mills, W.Va. 96, Clear Spring 31
