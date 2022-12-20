Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 50, Edward Little 26
Camden Hills Regional 58, Medomak Valley 51
Cheverus 61, Portland 24
Deer Isle-Stonington 43, Searsport District 26
Dexter Regional 46, Central 40
Falmouth 44, South Portland 43
Gardiner Area 59, Mt. Blue 16
Gorham 59, Greely 45
Houlton 50, John Bapst Memorial 46
Lake Region 66, Mountain Valley 36
Lawrence 69, Cony 53
Mt. Ararat 52, Yarmouth 40
North Yarmouth Academy 65, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 40
Oceanside (Coop) 69, Erskine Academy 20
Old Town 60, Washington Academy 21
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 58, Deering 26
Sanford 60, Noble 24
South Aroostook Community 77, Katahdin 25
Wells 48, Marshwood 39
Westbrook 42, Cape Elizabeth 31
Windham 62, Lewiston 34
Woodland 57, Schenck 44
York 58, Biddeford 36
