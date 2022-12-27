Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catoctin 51, Harford Tech 46
Chesapeake Math & IT South 40, Hyattsville Northwestern 10
Francis Scott Key 53, Smithsburg 34
Leonardtown 49, Patuxent 19
Oakland Mills 69, Watkins Mill 16
Old Mill 40, Aberdeen 23
Parkside 65, Seaford, Del. 43
River Hill 50, Winters Mill 25
Rockville 48, Gerstell Academy 45
