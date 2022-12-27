Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 27, 2022 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catoctin 51, Harford Tech 46

Chesapeake Math & IT South 40, Hyattsville Northwestern 10

Francis Scott Key 53, Smithsburg 34

Leonardtown 49, Patuxent 19

Oakland Mills 69, Watkins Mill 16

Old Mill 40, Aberdeen 23

Parkside 65, Seaford, Del. 43

River Hill 50, Winters Mill 25

Rockville 48, Gerstell Academy 45

