Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 53, Northern Garrett 40
Brunswick 49, Herndon, Va. 48
Bullis 77, Meadowbrook, Va. 30
Carver Vo-Tech 55, John F. Kennedy 49
Catonsville 68, Meade 58
Chopticon 57, Calvert 55
Georgetown Prep 67, Fordham Prep, N.Y. 32
Hammond 59, Francis Scott Key 37
McConnellsburg High School, Pa. 61, MD School for the Deaf 44
Middletown 70, North Hagerstown 61
Middletown, Del. 69, Gwynn Park 57
National Christian Academy 73, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 67
Northeast – AA 62, Atholton 56
Patriot, Va. 60, Winston Churchill 45
Reginald Lewis 53, Edgewood 42
St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 84, Archbishop Spalding 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
