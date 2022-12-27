Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 27, 2022 9:26 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 53, Northern Garrett 40

Brunswick 49, Herndon, Va. 48

Bullis 77, Meadowbrook, Va. 30

Carver Vo-Tech 55, John F. Kennedy 49

Catonsville 68, Meade 58

Chopticon 57, Calvert 55

Georgetown Prep 67, Fordham Prep, N.Y. 32

Hammond 59, Francis Scott Key 37

McConnellsburg High School, Pa. 61, MD School for the Deaf 44

Middletown 70, North Hagerstown 61

Middletown, Del. 69, Gwynn Park 57

National Christian Academy 73, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 67

Northeast – AA 62, Atholton 56

Patriot, Va. 60, Winston Churchill 45

Reginald Lewis 53, Edgewood 42

St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 84, Archbishop Spalding 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

