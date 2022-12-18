Trending:
Tyson has 13 in Seattle 72-58 win against Alcorn State

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 8:47 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 13 points as Seattle beat Alcorn State 72-58 on Sunday night.

Tyson had eight rebounds for the Redhawks (8-2). Paris Dawson scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Riley Grigsby shot 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

The Braves (3-8) were led by Jeremiah Kendall, who recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds. Dontrell McQuarter added 10 points for Alcorn State. In addition, Byron Joshua finished with eight points.

Brandton Chatfield scored six points in the first half and Seattle went into the break trailing 31-29. Seattle outscored Alcorn State by 16 points in the second half. Dawson led the way with 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
