Sports News

UC Davis wins 107-55 over Holy Names

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 12:22 am
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 21 points as UC Davis beat Holy Names 107-55 on Tuesday.

Pepper also added six rebounds for the Aggies (7-3). Robby Beasley III scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Christian Anigwe was 5 of 8 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Hawks were led in scoring by Dale Currie, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Travis Patrick added nine points and two steals for Holy Names. In addition, Austin Carter had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

