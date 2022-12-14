UCF builds early lead then staves off Ole Miss in 72-61 win

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — C.J. Kelly scored 20 points shooting 8 for 10 and Taylor Hendricks scored 17 points and UCF made its 22-point first-half lead hold up in a 72-61 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday night. Kelly scored 16 after halftime, including three 3-pointers. The Rebels used a quick 8-0 run to close within 54-50 with 9:51 remaining, but UCF countered with three baskets on its next three possessions for a 60-50 lead.... READ MORE

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — C.J. Kelly scored 20 points shooting 8 for 10 and Taylor Hendricks scored 17 points and UCF made its 22-point first-half lead hold up in a 72-61 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

Kelly scored 16 after halftime, including three 3-pointers.

The Rebels used a quick 8-0 run to close within 54-50 with 9:51 remaining, but UCF countered with three baskets on its next three possessions for a 60-50 lead. The teams traded baskets, Taylor Hendricks made a 3-pointer with 5:50 left and UCF led by double digits the rest of the way.

UCF (8-2) started the game with a 21-0 run before Ole Miss scored nearly eight minutes in when Matthew Murrell made a 3-pointer.

With 5:44 before halftime, Michael Durr hit a jumper for a 32-10 lead; however, the Rebels outscored the Knights 16-4 — which included an 11-0 run — and Ole Miss closed to 36-26 at halftime.

Ithiel Horton scored 11 points for UCF and Darius Johnson 10.

Murrell scored 21 points and reserves Josh Mballa scored 18 and Malique Ewin 10 for the Rebels (8-3) who lost for the first time at home this season.

The Knights were playing in their first true road game of the season as seven of their first nine games were in Orlando, Florida, with the other two played in Nassau, Bahamas.

UCF won nine of its first 11 in the 2019-20 season before losing five straight.

