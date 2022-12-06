Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Udeze scores 18, New Mexico downs Western New Mexico 102-63

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:57 pm
< a min read
      

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze scored 18 points as New Mexico beat Western New Mexico 102-63 on Tuesday night.

Udeze added six rebounds and three blocks for the Lobos (8-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 17 points, going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Donovan Dent finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists....

READ MORE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze scored 18 points as New Mexico beat Western New Mexico 102-63 on Tuesday night.

Udeze added six rebounds and three blocks for the Lobos (8-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 17 points, going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Donovan Dent finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists. The Lobos extended their winning streak to eight games.

Dane Quest led the Mustangs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Andres Andrade added 15 points for Western New Mexico. Joshuwan Johnson also had 11 points.

New Mexico led Western New Mexico 49-20 at the half, with Udeze (11 points) their high scorer before the break. New Mexico outscored Western New Mexico by 10 points over the final half, while KJ Jenkins led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories