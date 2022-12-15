On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UK media: Boris Becker released from jail, faces deportation

December 15, 2022
LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for 30 months in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

