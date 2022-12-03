UNC Greensboro defeats Elon 65-61

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 20 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Elon 65-61 on Saturday night. Brown-Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (4-5). Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points and added three steals. Joryam Saizonou was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with seven points. Sean Halloran finished with 21 points and five assists for the Phoenix (1-8). Zac Ervin added 18 points for Elon. Sam Sherry also... READ MORE

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 20 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Elon 65-61 on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (4-5). Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points and added three steals. Joryam Saizonou was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with seven points.

Sean Halloran finished with 21 points and five assists for the Phoenix (1-8). Zac Ervin added 18 points for Elon. Sam Sherry also had nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to eight straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.